Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shares fresh photo from England, expresses gratitude towards fans for all the love

Pictures from her England vacation are all over the Internet sending major vacation goals to all her fans. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor is currently having a family time in London where she is chilling out with her children — Samaira and Kiaan, her mother Babita, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family. Pictures from her vacation are all over the Internet sending major vacation goals to all her fans. 

Karisma, who is an avid Instagram user, has been making sure to regularly update her account with her holiday pictures and videos and netizens couldn't stop themselves from going gaga over them. 

On Tuesday, Lolo turned a year older and she celebrated her day with Kareena and her mother Babita. On the occasion, she shared a few photos where she was seen having a fam-jam, in what appeared to be English countryside. And her comment thread were full of birthday wishes from who's who of the industry, including Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Rhea Kapoor, Amrita Arora.

A day later, on Wednesday, the 'Zubeidaa' shared a note along with a picture of herself on Instagram, thanking her loved ones for sending out wishes on her special day. "Thank you everyone for ur warm birthday wishes..#thankful #grateful #forever," she captioned her post.

Karisma ringed in her 45th birthday in London along with her kids,  Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Babita. Saif is in London for a work-cum-leisure trip. 

Karisma has hit films like Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, —Hero No.1, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hain,Fiza and Zubeidaa to her credits. She made a comeback with 2012's 'Dangerous Ishqq', which, however, failed to deliiver any magic on the Box Office. 

She is all set to make a comback to acting with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series 'Mentalhood'.

Karisma KapoorKareena KapoorSaif Ali Khantaimur
