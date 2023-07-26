trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640642
Karisma Kapoor Shares The 'Picture Of The Day' Ft Ranveer Singh And Ranbir Kapoor, Her Caption Is Winning Hearts

On Tuesday night, B-towners gathered together for the special screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Mumbai. Karisma Kapoor, who attended the screening, shared a priceless image with her "heartline" Ranveer Singh and "bloodline" Ranbir Kapoor.

Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:31 AM IST|Source: ANI

Karisma Kapoor Shares The 'Picture Of The Day' Ft Ranveer Singh And Ranbir Kapoor, Her Caption Is Winning Hearts Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's always a treat for fans when they get to see pictures and videos from the "chill scenes" of their favourite Bollywood stars.

While Karisma held her cousin Ranbir, Ranveer wrapped his arm around her. All of them smiled for the camera. "My heartline and My bloodline Rocky and Ranbir," Karisma captioned the post. Reacting to the post, Ranveer dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. Karisma's sister Kareena commented, "Hmmmmmmmmmmm."

Karisma attended the screening of the film in a black top, matching pants and a pink blazer. Ranbir arrived at the screening with his wife Alia in matching 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' hoodies.

Ranveer opted for a white sweatshirt featuring a light blue-coloured patchwork on the front displaying a 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' print in hot pink. He styled it with distressed colourful denim jeans.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Gauri Khan also attended the screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The film is directed by Karan Johar and also features veteran stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. It will hit the theatres on July 28.

