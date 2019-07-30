close

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback video of parents 'romancing in rain'

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback video of her actor parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita romancing in the rain for a song from their film 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal'.

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback video of parents &#039;romancing in rain&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor has shared a throwback video of her actor parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita romancing in the rain for a song from their film "Kal Aaj Aur Kal".

Karisma on Monday shared a small clip of the song "Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye" on Instagram and wrote: "On a gloomy day all you need is watching mama and papa romance in the rain. Rainy day blues. Love you both parents."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On a gloomy day all you need is watching mama and papa romance in the rain  #rainydayblues #kalaajorkal #1971 #loveyouboth #parents

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Babita and Randhir have also starred in the 1972 movie "Jeet". 

The song is from the 1971 film "Kal Aaj Aur Kal", which revolved around three generations of a family. The film was directed by Randhir and also starred his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, his father Raj Kapoor among many others. 

