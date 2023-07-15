trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635974
NewsLifestylePeople
KARISMA KAPOOR

Karisma Kapoor Slays In A Cute Dress On The Streets Of London, Pics Inside

She wore a printed dress and opted for a natural makeup look. In the last pictures, she shared images from her hotel lobby.

Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:02 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Karisma Kapoor Slays In A Cute Dress On The Streets Of London, Pics Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her recent vacation on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor treated fans to pictures and videos from her London diaries. She captioned the post, "Once upon a rainy day #london." In the pictures, she can seen walking in the rain with an umbrella on the streets.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

She wore a printed dress and opted for a natural makeup look. In the last pictures, she shared images from her hotel lobby.

Her pictures from her vacation garnered several likes and comments. A user wrote, " U can still give a run to today’s actresses." "The real beauty queen of India,” a fan wrote. Another fan commented, " As usual looking so pretty so gorgeous."

Recently, on Wednesday, she shared the actor shared pictures from her beach vacation. "Beach therapy #sunsandssea.” She wore a maroon Monokini and opted for a soft makeup look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded