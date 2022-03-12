हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karisma Kapoor tightly hugs son Kiaan in heartwarming birthday post, calls him 'mama's jaan'

Celebs Saba Pataudi and Amrita Arora also showered love on Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan on his birthday.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a candid picture and showered birthday love on her son, Kiaan, on Saturday.

The `Dil Toh Pagal Hai` actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture in which both mother-son are hugging each other with lots of blue balloons in the background.

She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my boy #mamasjaan #birthdaywishes."

See her post:

 

The post shared by Karisma accumulated several likes within a few minutes of being posted with many from B-town celebrities.

Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy Birthday Kiaan", while Amrita Arora commented, "Adorable".

For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016.

Apart from son Kiaan, the two also have a daughter named Samaira.

