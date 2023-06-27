Karisma Kapoor’s 49th Birthday Album Is All About Chic Style And Eiffel Tower

Actress Karisma Kapoor turned a year older on June 25. While the actress received a lot of heartwarming wishes and greetings from her fans and friends, she jetted off to spend her day in the romantic city of Paris. As a part of her 49th birthday celebrations, Karisma Kapoor was seen exploring the French capital. She visited popular sites in the city and enjoyed the local cuisine. Karisma Kapoor also shared a lot of pictures on social media, giving glimpses of her day out in Paris. However, it is unclear who accompanied her on her birthday.

In the latest set of pictures, Karisma Kapoor can be seen posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower and later standing outside the Museum of Modern Art. She also shared a short clip, where she can be seen enjoying crepes, a popular French dish.

In the photos, she can be seen dressed in an elegant black off-shoulder dress as she went about exploring the city.

“Birthdaying #crepeloving,” Karisma Kapoor captioned the post.

Apart from this, Karisma Kapoor also shared a few pictures on her IG Stories, including a closeup snap of the Eiffel Tower, a picture of a Parisian cafe, and a video of her birthday-special cake, while thanking everyone for their warm wishes.

Karisma Kapoor’s fans took to the comment section and shared their wishes for the actress.

"Have a super day!!! Looking super!" one wrote

Another fan said, "Happy birthday to you Karishma Didi. Sending you a lot of birthday wishes from Africa we love you so so much."

"Happy Birthday to the one and only Karisma Kapoor ma'am I was awestruck by how humble, kind, professional and down-to-earth you are. Words fail me when I begin to describe your beauty.. your inner kindness and positive attitude reflect on your face. You deserve all the success and happiness the universe has showered on you, may you continue rising and shining each and every day," a third fan commented.

Karisma Kapoor’s professional commitments

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the Zee5 web series, Mentalhood. She will be next seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi. She also has Abhinay Deo's web series, Brown, in her kitty.