Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is head over heels in love with her husband Saif Ali Khan. It was God's plan for her she always admits it. There was a time when Kareena was warned to not marry Saif as it might affect her career, but the Crew actress was confident about him and the rest is history. Bebo who loves her family immensely, especially her elder sister Karisma Kapoor had revealed to her sister about Saif and her relationship when she was in London. Recently both the Kapoor sisters appeared on Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show where Lolo revealed how Bebo told her about Saif.

Karisma says, "I remember I was in London, Kareena called me and told me that she wanted to talk to me about something and asked to sit somewhere, and I was like I am shopping and on the road, and where should I sit, but still I found a sofa one sat and then she told me on a phone call,' I and Saif are in a relationship." Karisma reveals being shocked and say that she wanted to hold the sofa even harder.

Kareena on the same show even revealed how Saif is more insecure about her sister Karisma because he is like I talk to her more than him and he feels that I stay with Lolo only. Both the Kapoor sisters have hearts all over again and how.