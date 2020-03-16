Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira makes short film debut, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa directs her

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapur has entered the entertainment industry with a powerful short film titled 'Daud'. It marks her debut and also of star kids like Rysa Panday and Jahaan Kapoor. 'Daud' has been directed by Chunky and Bhavana Panday's younger daughter Rysa while it also stars Jahaan, son of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The short film has been produced by Chunky. It narrates the story of two girls from different financial backgrounds and how difficult it is for poor people to make ends meet. But, if you dream of something, you can actually achieve it. 'Daud' sends out a strong message on friendship and the magic of helping each other.

Watch the film here.

Samaira's short film released on Sunday, almost a week after Karisma made a comeback with the web show 'Mentalhood'. She is Karisma's child with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur. Apart from Samaira, Karisma and Sunjay are also parents to son Kiaan.

Meanwhile, Rysa recently trended big time for her rendition of Amy Winehouse's 'You Know I'm No Good'. She sang the track on stage to loud cheers from the crowd.

Watch Rysa's performance here.

Rysa's elder sister is actress Ananya Panday, who is has starred in 'Student Of The Year 2' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

On the other hand, besides Jahaan, Sanjay and Maheep are parents to Shanaya, who worked as an assistant director for Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. She is also looking forward to her Bollywood debut as an actress.