Vikram Phadnis

Karisma, Kareena attend Vikram Phadnis mother's prayer meet

Several Bollywood personalities had attended her funeral as well. Among those seen were Salman Khan's brother and sister, Arbaaz and Alvira.

Karisma, Kareena attend Vikram Phadnis mother&#039;s prayer meet

Mumbai: Several Bollywood personalities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Soha Ali Khan attended a prayer meet held for fashion designer-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis' mother Ranjan Phadnis.

Other celebrities who attended the prayer meet for Ranjan, who died on Sunday, were Chunky Pandey, Mana Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manjari Fadnis, Anil Thadani, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia.

Samir Soni, Neelam Kothari, Ileana D'Cruz, Riteish Deshmukh, Sharad Kelkar, Krisihka Lulla, Ramesh Taurani, Sangeeta Bijlani, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Abbas-Mustan and Padmini Kolhapure were also spotted at the venue.

Vikram had recently celebrated his 25 years in Bollywood with a grand fashion event, attended by Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He made his directorial debut with Marathi film "Hrudayantar" in 2017.

 

