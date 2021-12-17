हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ankita Lokhande

Karma ka phal milega isko: Ankita Lokhande trolled for flirting with actor Karanvir Bohra

Ankita recently tied the knot with her beau and businessman Vicky Jain in a lavish ceremony. 

Karma ka phal milega isko: Ankita Lokhande trolled for flirting with actor Karanvir Bohra
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: 'Pavitra Rishta' actress Ankita Lokhande has become a soft target for the trolls ever since the demise of her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actress gets trolled for anything or everything she shares on social media. 

Ankita recently tied the knot with her beau and businessman Vicky Jain in a lavish ceremony. The duo hosted several ceremonies and many popular faces from the entertainment industry were seen marking their attendance. 

While several friends took to social media to wish the duo, her actor friend Karanvir Bohra posted a video of flirting with her that also featured her husband Vicky Jain in it. The video is damn hilarious and one cannot miss Bohar gazing at the giant diamond ring on Ankita Lokhande's finger. But looks like a few haters chose to spew hatred in the comments section of the post on social media. A few trolls attacked the actress for her 'overacting'. 

"She is a overactor all her wedding function why so much extra man she looked bad," wrote one. "Kitni overacting karegi ye Ankita," a user wrote. "Over acting ki dukan Ankita lokhande karma idhar he milega isko," another user wrote.

Some of the users targetted for deliberately tring to flaunt her diamond ring. "Diamond ring bar bar aisy show offf krrai hi jaisey lyf mei kbhi ni dekhi humny diamond... Cheapo kain ki," wrote one. 

"Ring dikhane ka acha bahana hai," read one of the comments. 

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on the 14th of December, 2021 after dating for almost three years. The pre-wedding ceremonies were also celebrated with a lot of pomp.

