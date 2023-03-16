Kartik Aaryan All Set To Entertain Fans With His Performance Again At Zee Cine Awards 2023

New Delhi: Zee is bringing back the biggest celebration of Bollywood – Zee Cine Awards – a show that has celebrated excellence in cinema and felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians ever since its inception. Fans from across the globe can look forward to some mind-blowing entertainment as ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’ will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, 18th March only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

In what turned out to be a glittering awards ceremony, one of the most riveting performances was that of the ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan who set the stage ablaze with high octane energy as he grooved to a medley of his hits Kaala Jaadu, Character Dheela 2.0, Munda Sona Hoon Main, Dheeme Dheeme and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track. Sporting an all-black ensemble, the swagalicious heartthrob had the audience at the awards ceremony eating out of his hands.

While the Khurrana brothers turned hosts and kicked off the evening with their hilarious antics, Kartik teamed up with comedian Ali Asgar and had the crowd in splits as Rooh Baba and Monjolika. Even as Kartik joked about looking for a girl to marry since everyone in the industry is getting married, the banter between him and Ali Asgar, who appeared on a horse, dressed as a pregnant Monjolika will leave you in splits.

As Kartik Aaryan received the Best Actor trophy for his brilliant performance in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, his power-packed act that brought the house down as well as his light-hearted exchange with Ali Asgar that will surely tickle your funny bone.

Zee Cine Awards 2023 will stream on Saturday, 18th March at 7:30 PM on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and ZEE's streaming platform, ZEE5.