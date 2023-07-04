Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Sing Aaj Ke Baad From Satyaprem Ki Katha: Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are presently basking in the success of their latest release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, which hit theatres on June 29. The Sameer Vidwans-directed film, which opened to a good response from audiences, has been earning well at the domestic box office, proving that it has touched a chord with the viewers through its beautifully woven love story revolving around a social message. While the lead actors have been vigorously promoting their film through multiple events and media interactions, a video of the two is going viral showing how Kartik and Kiara attempt to sing the song, Aaj Ke Baad’ from the film.

Shared by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram handle, the video shows him along with Kiara Advani making a sincere effort to sing the song. Seemingly attending an event, while Kartik held the mike in his hands, the two sang the hook lines of the song. They were seen cracking up in laughter.

"Gaana aisa gaao ki 4 log bole mat gaao," Kartik Aaryan wrote while poking fun at their singing skills.



cre Trending Stories

The video was originally shared by the film's writer Karan Sharma who captioned his post, "Inki toh singing chemistry bhi Sau Takka hai!! Sattu & Katha singing away to glory with all the love coming their way!!!"

Watch:

As soon as he dropped the video, fans who clearly seemed entertained and amused took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, "Caption aisa likho ki 4 log na chahte hue bhi agree karein (Write such a caption like four others will also agree with unwillingly).”

Another user commented, "Kartik is how I sound when I try to sing this song."

“Both of you singing better than me,” another user commented.

A fan while praising the film wrote, “Film aesi banao ki 4 log on loop dekhe.. watching it for 2nd time #satyapremkikatha. Kartik Aaryan as sattu is a treat to watch.”

The video has so far gained a lot of views and also amassed lakhs of likes and comments.