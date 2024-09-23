Kartik Aaryan Bags Best Actor Of The Year For Chandu Champion

New Delhi: In a stunning display of talent, Kartik Aaryan has clinched the Best Actor of the Year award for his remarkable portrayal of Murlikant Petkar in the acclaimed biopic 'Chandu Champion'. The recognition was announced at a prestigious awards function, where his performance was celebrated for its depth and authenticity.

Aaryan's dedication to the role is evident, as he undertook a transformative journey that included mastering three different sports to accurately depict Petkar, India’s first Paralympics gold medallist. His commitment has resonated with audiences and critics alike, solidifying his status as one of the industry's leading actors.

Upon receiving the award, Aaryan expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "Best Actor #ChanduChampion Grateful to NBT for this incredible honor for #ChanduChampion! This film has been a transformative journey, one that will forever be close to my heart. It keeps inspiring me to break barriers and aim higher every single day. Here’s to more unforgettable moments! This belongs to the entire team of #ChanduChampion #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk."

Watch the video:

'Chandu Champion', directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is a 2024 Hindi-language biographical sports drama that captures the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar.

On the horizon, Kartik Aaryan is set to appear in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', a sequel to his successful 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', along with an untitled romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu, further showcasing his versatility and appeal in the film industry.