KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan becomes face of popular chocolate brand, fans call him 'cutest ambassador'!

Kartik Aaryan brand endorsement: He became the front-runner for this endorsement deal because of the fact that the superstar’s appeal, much like the brand itself, cuts across age, town and class. 

Sep 17, 2022

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has proved to be the true-blue ‘Shehzada’ of Bollywood and at the box office with his blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. What’s more, this celebrated superstar is making waves in brand circuits and currently endorses more than a dozen leading brands across categories.

He has now become the face of Nestle’s Munch Max, a popular chocolate & confectionary brand further cemented his popularity in the brand world. 

What made Kartik a front-runner for this endorsement deal was the fact that the superstar’s appeal, much like the brand itself, cuts across age, town and class. 

Over the years, Kartik Aaryan has not only got the youth rooting for him, but his fan following over the years has extended to family audiences. He is also a fine example of a superstar who appeals to both the classes and the masses, the testimony of which has been the success of his films and the kind of projects he is headlining. Making sure that none of the products he promotes has a wrong impact on the young minds.

 

