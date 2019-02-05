हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pati

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting with Ananya Panday for Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake, shares pic

The remake, to be helmed by Mudassar Aziz, went on floors on Monday.

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting with Ananya Panday for Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake, shares pic

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panay starrer 1978 film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake went on floors on Monday. The remake will be helmed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously made films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'. 

As per reports, the makers have decided to keep the movie’s core narrative the same as original but changes will be made in the script to give it a contemporary and tropical feel.

The original had featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles. The film revolves around Ranjeet (Sanjeev), who has a son with his wife Sharda (Vidya) and is also involved with his secretary Nirmala.

The lead actor of the film, Kartik took to Twitter and posted a photo from the sets of the film, captioning it "First Day with Patni or Woh ? Clap to b removed soon." 

The picture shared from the film sets featured Kartik, Ananya Panday, director Mudassar Aziz and the producers.

This is the on-screen pairing of Kartik with Bhumi and Ananya.

The film will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra, who had last teamed up for 'Bhootnath Returns'. 

PatiPatni Aur Woh remakeKartik AaryanBhumi PednekarAnanya PandayPatni Aur Woh
