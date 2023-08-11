Kartik Aaryan Blushes As He Received Wedding Proposal In Melbourne, Watch

Melbourne: Actor Kartik Aaryan is someone who enjoys a huge fan following, especially female fans. Interestingly, Kartik received an unexpected marriage proposal from a fan at the screening of his film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped an adorable video from the screening. As he personally engaged with the fans, a girl from the audience proposed marriage to Kartik, who was left speechless with the gesture. "Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu," Kartik captioned the post.

He also shared his enthusiasm for being part of IFFM, where he will be honoured with 'The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' award.

"I am truly thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This is my first time in Melbourne and to be here for a screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on the day I just landed has been amazing. I’m overwhelmed with all this love and really means a lot that everyone is here. There’s a feeling of togetherness and oneness here," he added.