trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647466
NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Blushes As He Received Wedding Proposal In Melbourne, Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who attended the screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Melbourne, received an unexpected marriage proposal from a female fan at the event. 

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 01:01 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan Blushes As He Received Wedding Proposal In Melbourne, Watch Photo courtesy: Instagram

Melbourne: Actor Kartik Aaryan is someone who enjoys a huge fan following, especially female fans. Interestingly, Kartik received an unexpected marriage proposal from a fan at the screening of his film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped an adorable video from the screening. As he personally engaged with the fans, a girl from the audience proposed marriage to Kartik, who was left speechless with the gesture. "Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu," Kartik captioned the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

He also shared his enthusiasm for being part of IFFM, where he will be honoured with 'The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' award.

"I am truly thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This is my first time in Melbourne and to be here for a screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on the day I just landed has been amazing. I’m overwhelmed with all this love and really means a lot that everyone is here. There’s a feeling of togetherness and oneness here," he added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train