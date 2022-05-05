New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has amassed a massive fan following in the last few years - all thanks to his boy-next-door image. Last year, Kartik's alleged fallout with Dharma Productions honcho Karan Johar over Dostana 2 surfaced, however, the actor didn't react back then.

Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 was announced in 2019. KJo's film was all set to feature Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. But looks like it has now gone to the back burner and no new announcement has been made ever since Kartik's exit from the project.

In his latest interview with Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan was quizzed over his differences with the industry people, to which he replied saying, "I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my line-up."

He was also asked whether there exists a lobby of filmmakers against him, to which he said, "What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’. There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time. Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Indirectly, Kartik quashed all fallout rumours with KJo.

Last year, Dharma Productions released a statement over Dostana 2. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," it read.

On the work front, Kartik is these days busy promoting upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which happens to be a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik along with Kiara Advani and Tabu.