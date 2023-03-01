topStoriesenglish2578165
Kartik Aaryan Calls 'Common Man' His Inspiration During 'AskKartik' Session

Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan recently held an interatcive session with his fans on Twitter, where he spoke about his inspiration and winning Best Actor award. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:43 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan has time and again won the hearts of audiences by being his real and genuine self. The actor who recently won the Best Actor award for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at a recently held prestigious award ceremony, took to his social media to let his fans interview him as he initiated an #AskKartik session on his twitter.

During the AMA session, he interacted with fans and answered their questions. And these answers have our attention!

One of the fans asked him about the speech he gave after winning the Best Actor Award. "#askKartik bhai award jetne ki khushi ma speech kia di..?' Kartik replied him saying, "Chote sheher ke ladke ko Best Actor Banane ke liye Shukriya. Full speech coming soon  #ZeeCineAwards2023 #AskKartik."

Another fan asked him about his inspiration, he repllied, "A common man who works day and night, tirelessly to bring smile on their loved ones face #AskKartik."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has been winning love for his quirky dialogue delivery to powerful punches in his latest released 'Shehzada'. Up ahead, he is gearing up for films like 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani and 'Aashiqui 3'.

