Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Double Triumph As 'Chandu Champion' Tops OTT And Twitter Charts

New Delhi: ‘Chandu Champion’ has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and Aaryan's magnetic performance, leading to enthusiastic reviews and a surge in social media buzz. The film's strong reception underscores Aaryan's ability to connect with viewers and solidify his status as a leading actor in Indian cinema.

On Instagram, Aaryan expressed his excitement over the film's success, sharing a post celebrating its number one trend on OTT. He wrote, “Dekh Katori #ChanduChampion Trending Number 1 Already

The film’s dominance on both OTT and social media platforms reflects its compelling narrative and Aaryan's standout portrayal of the lead character. This success not only reinforces his marketability but also sets the stage for his upcoming projects.

Looking ahead, Aaryan has several anticipated releases, including the Diwali release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Additionally, he is set to star in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’ and Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated musical love story.