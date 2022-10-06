Kartik Aaryan celebrates schedule wrap of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with garba-Watch

New Delhi: The film "Satyaprem Ki Katha," produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures and starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is scheduled for release on June 29, 2023. The audience is anxious to learn more about the movie. The makers of the upcoming musical love story recently announced that the Mumbai schedule has been completed.

The film will reunite actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who were last seen together in the superhit film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

While taking to his social media, Kartik shared the wrap-up celebration of the film in which he can be seen enjoying and doing the Garba with the whole team. The actor also wrote the caption -"And on the day of Dussehra,A month long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha comes to an end with lots of celebration and Mini Garba".

Here is the video shared by the actor:

Satya Prem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia, with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans, won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on June 29th, 2023.