NEW DELHI: While 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is continuously creating examples at the Box Office with its increasing numbers, Kartik Aaryan is also collecting love from all the corners for his splendid performance in the film. The actor is running on his toes to promote the film even after such a successful release.

Kartik recently reached Kolkata to launch the Amije Tomar song where he was seen enjoying the vibe of the city at its best. The young superstar truly ticked the boxes of his visit to the city as he rid the famous yellow taxi on the Howrah bridge and was crowded by fans there too. The actor also checked out the streets while he relished the local delicious rolls and spent a great time in the park street area.

The hearthhrob took to his social media to share his highly appreciated Tandav dance sequence on the recreated version of Amije Tomar by Arijit Singh from the film. He captioned it:

"The most difficult song i have ever shot for !! #AmijeTomar का Tandav @arijitsingh की सुरीली आवाज़ और @ipritamofficial दादा का संगीत @tusharjoshiii के संग @chinnilaljayaprakash जी के नृत्य निर्देशन में ॥ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 In Theatres !!"

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' now out, Kartik has a lineup of massive films ahead too including, 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

