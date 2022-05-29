हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan climbs on taxi in Kolkata to promote 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', sits on a dented roof

While 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is continuously creating examples at the Box Office with its increasing numbers, Kartik Aaryan is also collecting love from all the corners for his splendid performance in the film. The actor is running on his toes to promote the film even after such a successful release. 

Kartik Aaryan climbs on taxi in Kolkata to promote &#039;Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2&#039;, sits on a dented roof
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: While 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is continuously creating examples at the Box Office with its increasing numbers, Kartik Aaryan is also collecting love from all the corners for his splendid performance in the film. The actor is running on his toes to promote the film even after such a successful release. 

Kartik recently reached Kolkata to launch the Amije Tomar song where he was seen enjoying the vibe of the city at its best. The young superstar truly ticked the boxes of his visit to the city as he rid the famous yellow taxi on the Howrah bridge and was crowded by fans there too. The actor also checked out the streets while he relished the local delicious rolls and spent a great time in the park street area.

The hearthhrob took to his social media to share his highly appreciated Tandav dance sequence on the recreated version of Amije Tomar by Arijit Singh from the film. He captioned it:

"The most difficult song i have ever shot for !! #AmijeTomar का Tandav @arijitsingh की सुरीली आवाज़ और @ipritamofficial दादा का संगीत @tusharjoshiii के संग  @chinnilaljayaprakash जी के नृत्य निर्देशन में ॥ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2  In Theatres !!"

Check out the song: 

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' now out, Kartik has a lineup of massive films ahead too including, 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanTandavBhool Bhulaiyaa 2kartik aaryan picsKartik Aaryan photosAmije Tomar
Next
Story

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Kartik Aaryan digs into papad-rice at a roadside stall at 2 am

Must Watch

PT10M17S

8 Years of Modi Govt : How much Jammu and Kashmir changed under Modi Government's rule?