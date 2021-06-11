Kartik Aaryan dances to Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's 'Butta Bomma' song, fans can't keep calm! Watch

New Delhi: The nation's current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and dropped a dance video of him grooving to superhit Allu Arjun track Butta Bomma. While Allu Arjun's superlative dancing skills are known to one and sundry, Kartik too has done a decent job.

His quirky captions are always loved by fans. This time he wrote: "Dance like ______ ? ('No one's watching' mat likhna ).

Many celeb friends and fans commented on his timeline and loved his Butta Bomma dance version.

Allu Arjun's song is from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo featuring Pooja Hegde. The Telugu actioner is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan amongst various others.

Singer Armaan Malik has sung the song and Thaman S has composed the music. Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the lyrics of 'Butta Bomma'.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. Besides, he also has Dhamaka which was announced on his 30th birthday.

Recently, the actor was in news for being dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2 - a sequel to superhit 2008 release Dostana, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani. The makers of the film, citing professional reasons, announced that the cast will be revised. No new names have been announced as yet.