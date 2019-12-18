हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan dances to 'Munna Badnaam Hua' for 'Bhai' Salman Khan, video goes viral –Watch

The fun dance video featuring Kartik Aaryan has garnered as many as 1,185,787 views so far. 

Kartik Aaryan dances to &#039;Munna Badnaam Hua&#039; for &#039;Bhai&#039; Salman Khan, video goes viral –Watch

New Delhi: The current favourite B-Town hunk, Kartik Aaryan couldn't keep away from the 'Dabangg 3' buzz. The actor grooved to Salman Khan's chartbuster number 'Munna Badnaam Hua' song and his dance video is now going viral on the internet.

Kartik shared the video link on Instagram with a caption: “Munna Badnaam hua ‘BHAI’ ke Liye @beingsalmankhan @aslisona #MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge Aur ab #ChintuTyagi challenge karte hai apni Patni aur Woh ko @bhumipednekar @ananyapanday.”

Kartik also added his own film's song towards the end of the video.

The fun dance video has garnered as many as 1,185,787 views so far. He tagged his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday for the #MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge asking them to dance to the popular song and share their respective videos on social media.

Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' is slated to hit the screens on December 20, 2019. The film is helmed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva.

It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut in 'Dabangg 3'.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanSalman KhanMunna Badnaam HuaDabangg 3
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt stands in solidarity with students—Check her Insta story

Must Watch

PT15M43S

Nirbhaya's parents confident on Supreme Court's decision