Kartik Aaryan delivers biggest song of 2022 with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track

NEW DELHI: Kartik Aaryan delivers the biggest song of the year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track, song gets attached with 'Avatar 2' in theatres.

The title song of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has received a bounteous amount of love and appreciation from all across the world. The song is currently being played on loop everywhere with Kartik having everyone hooked to his ZigZag step as the song breaks multiple records.

The song has also been attached to 'Avatar 2' in theatres, where the audiences can be seen enjoying the chartbuster.



With his absolute new avatar and a spooky cool swag, Kartik had truly left all jaw dropped with his look in the song and the way he has smoothly danced to the Bosco choreography has the world watching it on loop. Which is why the hit number is the most viewed video worldwide. Meanwhile, the latest pop number has also collected 70million views in 48 hours and has been trending on No 1 ever since it released! The song has also garnered 1 Million Likes from all across the platforms and is raging to be the most played song on a music streaming platform with 1 million streams .

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan uploaded a video showing gratitude to the fans worldwide. The star jotted down "RECORD BREAKING LOVE 7 CRORE VIEWS ACROSS PLATFORMS IN 48 HRS !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2TitleTrack TRENDING NUMBER 1 SINCE THE RELEASE."

Kartik Aaryan has a very interesting lineup of films which includes 'Captain India', 'Freddy', 'Shehzada', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next, post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' release on the May 20.

