Kartik Aaryan Drops Adorable Video With Pet Katori From Gym, Fans Call Them 'Cutest Pair'

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan often shares adorable pictures and videos of his adorable pet pooch Katori. On Sunday, the 'Shehzada' actor dropped another cute video with Katori and his fans just can't stop themselves from praising the adorable duo. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the video with the song 'Naseeb Se' playing at the background and captioned it, "#Naseebse mila jo ye tera saath hai..Har pal mere hothon pe teri hi baat ho ..Aapki life mein bhi aisa koi hai ? #SatyaPremKiKatha"

In the video, the 'Freddy' actor could be seen in the gym lying on the floor shirtless and looking at Katori and the duo had an eye-contact for few seconds.

Later on Katori can be seen licking Kartik's face.

Soon after she shared the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"OMGGG Cutest pair," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Cutest Katori."

Singer Vishal Mishra commented, "Katori the cutest."

"Aww the eye contact," a fan wrote.

Kartik recently unveiled the first track 'Naseeb Se' of his upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which received massive responses from the fans. Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by A.M. Turaz.

The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The song beautifully showcased the chemistry of Kartik and Kiara as they bringing the love season back to the theatres after a long time. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.