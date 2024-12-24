Kartik Aaryan Explores Chennai, Expresses Gratitude After Winning Best Actor Of The Year Award

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has had an exceptional 2024, with hit films like Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 establishing him as a dominant force in Bollywood. His incredible performances have earned him widespread acclaim, and recently, his efforts were recognized when he won the Best Actor of the Year award at a prestigious event in Chennai.

During his visit to the city to receive the honor, Kartik shared behind-the-scenes moments on social media, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception. In the footage, he was seen receiving the award from renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi. Kartik fully immersed himself in Chennai's vibrant culture, energetically dancing on stage, speaking a few lines in Tamil, and even learning that the biggest actor in the Tamil film industry is Kamal Haasan. He also struck the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pose with fans and savored the traditional local cuisine.

In his heartfelt caption, he wrote:

"My first time in Chennai. Thank you for welcoming me with so much love and warmth!! Thank you Galatta Awards for the honour"

Take A Look:

Aside from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik is gearing up for his next project, an exciting musical love story directed by Anurag Basu.