Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan facing side effects of COVID-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus and is under isolation, has been regularly treating his fans with hilarious, witty posts on social media. Adding to the list, Kartik shared a funny post on Instagram, revealing the side effects he has been facing since catching the infection. Take a look.  

Kartik Aaryan facing side effects of COVID-19
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently under isolation and recovering from novel coronavirus, is leaving no chance to entertain his fans on social media. The actor once again put forward his funny, humourous side. 

The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with a witty caption attached to it. In the video, he is doing a handstand, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and pants. "Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai! Good morning! (After Covid everything seems upside down. Good morning!)" Kartik captioned the image. Take a look at his post below:

Only recently, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor had shared a sarcastic comment at a time when authorities in Maharashtra announced a night curfew across the state in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. "Mera lockdown ho gaya... Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho," he had shared in a post along with a selfie. 

Kartik Aaryan

On a related note, Kartik Aaryan has also been roped in to play the lead in the sequel of 'Dostana' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani, under the banner of Karan Johar-runDharma Productions.

On March 22, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. 

He wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.

Quite an active social media user, the actor keeps on amusing fans with his light-hearted posts. Earlier, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star wished his fans on Holi with a hilarious post featuring Rajpal Yadav.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, and in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka' slated for a Netflix release.

