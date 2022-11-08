topStoriesenglish
Kartik Aaryan fans keep up the 'Kartik Purnima' tradition, wishes pour in for actor on social media!

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will be next seen in the film 'Freddy'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kartik Aaryan trended on Twitter on Kartik Purnima
  • The actor was last seen in the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
  • He will be next seen in the film 'Freddy'

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan fans keep up the 'Kartik Purnima' tradition, wishes pour in for actor on social media!

New Delhi: On the day of Kartik Purnima, the fans of Kartik Aaryan flooded social media with their wishes for the young superstar last year, and one girl fan even kept a fast for him on the day.  This year, the fans appeared to continue the custom as many of them used their social media accounts to send him unique and creative wishes.

'Kartik Aaryan' is currently trending on Twitter, where fans have shared their wishes and videos for the fan-made superstar. These have ranged from concept-based reels to dance videos on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and De Taali, to young fans wishing their favourite Rooh Baba and girls sending their love to the actor. Here are some of the posts of the fans.

Kartik Aaryan has been basking in the success of his last release, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. His latest teaser of Freddy, which dropped yesterday itself, has taken the internet by storm and is receiving much love and appreciation from the fans.

With Freddy set to release on the 2nd of December, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

