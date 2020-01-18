Kartik Aaryan gifts his mom a swanky Mini Cooper on birthday. Pic inside

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan gave his mother Mala Tiwari a special surprise on her birthday by gifting her a swanky Mini Cooper convertible. Pictures of the mother-son duo taking a ride in the new car have gone viral and have been shared by several of his fan clubs on social media. In the photos, Kartik and Mala and can be seen cheerfully smiling for the cameras as they get papped.

Here's a picture of them from their outing:

Sweet, na?

Internet is totally smitten with the way Kartik surprised his mom. "She's so proud to have a son like him. Kartik, you're awesome," read a comment.

On her birthday, Kartik also took to Instagram to wish her. He posted an old photo of himself as a child cradled in his mom's arms and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist. Love you."

This week has been special for Kartik as the trailer of his much-awaited film 'Love Aaj Kal' was also released. It stars him opposite Sara Ali Khan. 'Love Aaj Kal' is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda.

'Love Aaj Kal' hits the screens on February 14.