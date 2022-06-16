NEW DELHI: Kartik Aaryan who is basking high after the success of his recent released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is doing his every bit in order to make his fans happy.

Kartik, who has taken the nation by a real storm with his latest release raging over the box office in the country even in its 4th week. The actor's fandom seems to grow by the second, including young kids.

The actor met his young fans from the CRY Foundatiom NGO during a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and he interacted with them post the film, sang and danced and also posed with them multiple times, all in all a day to remember for the kids.

Earlier, he took to his social media to share a wholesome video of a little girl on the street narrating the story of the film while talking about how she loved Kartik in it as he was out with his adorable dog, Katori Aaryan.

He captioned it, "Aur Tuuu Aata Hai

Moments like these

Narration ho toh aisi !

Puri story bata di ladki ne film ki #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ki #Repost"



Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the young superstar has clearly catapulted to the top league of actors after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, and the only Hindi blockbuster since the pandemic which is still going stronger than ever in the theatres. He had also celebrated the biggest opening with his fans first as he visited Gaiety Galaxy then.

Kartik also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.