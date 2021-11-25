Kartik Aaryan is all hearts for 'cutest version of Arjun Pathak from Europe' - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan who's enjoying the roaring success of his latest thriller 'Dhamaka' took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable video of a little Arjun Pathak (his character in the film Dhamaka) lip-synching his hook dialogue. 

The little kid from Europe was seen dressed in a formal blazer, much like Kartik's character in the film. In the background, the actor's film was playing specifically, the scene where he looked at the camera and said, "Jo bhi kahunga, sach kahunga (Whatever I say, shall be the truth)"

The young girl was seen mimicking him cutely as she lip-synched along with the film.

Kartik Aaryan's film 'Dhamaka' directed by Ram Madhvani had released on November 19 on Netflix. Along with Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, and Vikas Kumar.

In the film, he played an ex- news anchor Arjun Pathak who was demoted to a radio jockey. Kartik's dedication to being the ambitious Arjun Pathak, who is selfish yet empathetic, is not just a big shift from what we are used to seeing the actor do, but proves that he has so much more to offer.

