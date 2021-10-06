Kartik Aaryan is 'all hearts' for this adorable pic with mommy and sister!

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan is climbing the ladder of success with some meaty roles in his kitty. Taking to his social media today, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture with his mom and sister.

Hailing from Gwalior the actor has very close ties with his family. His mother and sister have been a strong pillar of support for Kartik, the actor is a complete family man. He captioned the post, "All I need"

The actor is working tirelessly, tight on schedules to wrap one project and soon get on the other. He had recently wrapped up 'Freddy' in a short span of time and is speculated to get on another project soon.

Kartik's lineup of films includes Dhamaka, Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.