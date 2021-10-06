हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is 'all hearts' for this adorable pic with mommy and sister!

Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of films including Dhamaka, Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.

Kartik Aaryan is &#039;all hearts&#039; for this adorable pic with mommy and sister!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan is climbing the ladder of success with some meaty roles in his kitty. Taking to his social media today, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture with his mom and sister. 

Hailing from Gwalior the actor has very close ties with his family. His mother and sister have been a strong pillar of support for Kartik, the actor is a complete family man. He captioned the post, "All I need"

The actor is working tirelessly, tight on schedules to wrap one project and soon get on the other. He had recently wrapped up 'Freddy' in a short span of time and is speculated to get on another project soon.

Kartik's lineup of films includes Dhamaka, Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik Aaryankartik aaryan instagramkartik aaryan picsKartik Aaryan photos
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi cooks up a storm in kitchen, Star vs Food video goes viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT9M50S

Lakhimpur Kheri: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Lucknow