KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Is Having A 'Cheat Day' To Celebrate Virat Kohli's 49th ODI Century

In the memorable match, the Indian team beat South Africa by 243 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on November 5. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kartik Aaryan Is Having A 'Cheat Day' To Celebrate Virat Kohli's 49th ODI Century Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI century in the match against South Africa in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, thrilled with the incredible achievement, celebrated by binging on a delectable cake.

In the memorable match, the Indian team beat South Africa by 243 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on November 5. It also became a treat for Kohli's fans as he equalled compatriot and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons on Sunday.

Kartik Aaryan seized the chance to splurge on a cake and break his diet schedule. He took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with a delicious cake in his hands inside a bakery in Pune. He captioned the image, "Virat ki century ho to cheating to banti hai #GermanBakery #Pune"

After his post, a fan commented, "Omgg !! You looking soo cute sooo elegant just looking like a 6 ft tall baby" Another fan wrote, "A handsome face with an even more beautiful Soul!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming action film 'Chandu Champion'. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Kartik will portray the character of lead Chandu. Apart from that, he will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', in director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and in the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. 

