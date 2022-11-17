topStoriesenglish
Kartik Aaryan is 'Superstar Of The Year,' actor credits his fans for everything!

He emerged as the epitome of success in every form in 2022. After getting hailed for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and surprising fans with glimpses of a whole new avatar as Freddy, the heartthrob bagged the title of 'Superstar Of The Year' at a recent award function.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Taking to social media, Kartik shared a picture of himself along with the trophy and certificate. In the caption, he wrote “Elle Superstar Of The Year Award Thank you @elleindia This year has truly given me a lot !! Thank you to all the Fans”

New Delhi: Young superstar Kartik Aaryan has had a mega-successful year with his Bollywood reviving release, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. While the film became the first to pull the audience back into the theaters, it also positioned the actor as one of the top A-listers and as a true superstar. The year followed with multiple film announcements from the actor and established him as one the best and biggest brand faces in India, today. 

He emerged as the epitome of success in every form in 2022. After getting hailed for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and surprising fans with glimpses of a whole new avatar as Freddy, the heartthrob bagged the title of 'Superstar Of The Year at a recent award function. Taking to social media, Kartik shared a picture of himself along with the trophy and certificate. In the caption, he wrote “Elle Superstar Of The Year Award Thank you @elleindia  This year has truly given me a lot !! Thank you to all the Fans”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The fan-made superstar also enjoys a huge fanbase, making him one of the most loved actors of the generation. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, his upcoming next, 'Freddy' is all set to hit your digital screens from 2nd December while its theme track, Kaala Jaadu is busy winning hearts as it became the Most Viewed Video in 24 hours of its drop. He is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha and will also be seen in Shehzada, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

