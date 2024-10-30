Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814024https://zeenews.india.com/people/kartik-aaryan-lauded-for-gladiator-like-courage-by-film-exhibitor-ahead-of-bhool-bhulaiyaa-3-release-2814024.html
NewsLifestylePeople
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Kartik Aaryan Lauded For 'Gladiator-Like Courage' By Film Exhibitor Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release

A film exhibitor praises Kartik Aaryan's "gladiator-like courage" for his dedicated promotion of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is set to clash with 'Singham Again' this Diwali.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan Lauded For 'Gladiator-Like Courage' By Film Exhibitor Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release (Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram)

New Delhi: As Diwali approaches, actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for one of the biggest film releases of the year, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Known for his portrayal of Rooh Baba, Aaryan has already generated excitement with the film's trailer and songs, captivating audiences eagerly awaiting his return. His dedication to the role and relentless promotion of the film have caught the industry's attention, with one film exhibitor publicly lauding his commitment.

Taking to social media, the exhibitor praised Aaryan's resolve, particularly in the face of stiff competition with 'Singham Again', another highly anticipated Diwali release. “Wouldn't get into the showcasing debate, clash conversation etc. around #SinghamAgain & #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 here, but got to give it to @TheAaryanKartik for absolutely owning his film & putting every bit of his time & effort into promoting it aggressively,” he wrote. He further acknowledged Aaryan’s determination, despite the competition from a "superstar filmmaker, an enviable cast... and one of Hindi cinema's mightiest franchises."

Expressing admiration for Aaryan’s dedication, the exhibitor described it as "gladiator-like courage & conviction" and shared his excitement for both films, hoping for a Diwali box office boost for the industry. He concluded by likening this season to a "Barbenheimer moment" for Hindi cinema, adding, "After a very long time, I'm excited to do a movie marathon at the cinemas!"

Beyond 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Aaryan is set to star in Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical love story.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
NEWS ON ONE CLICK