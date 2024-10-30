Kartik Aaryan Lauded For 'Gladiator-Like Courage' By Film Exhibitor Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release

New Delhi: As Diwali approaches, actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for one of the biggest film releases of the year, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Known for his portrayal of Rooh Baba, Aaryan has already generated excitement with the film's trailer and songs, captivating audiences eagerly awaiting his return. His dedication to the role and relentless promotion of the film have caught the industry's attention, with one film exhibitor publicly lauding his commitment.

Taking to social media, the exhibitor praised Aaryan's resolve, particularly in the face of stiff competition with 'Singham Again', another highly anticipated Diwali release. “Wouldn't get into the showcasing debate, clash conversation etc. around #SinghamAgain & #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 here, but got to give it to @TheAaryanKartik for absolutely owning his film & putting every bit of his time & effort into promoting it aggressively,” he wrote. He further acknowledged Aaryan’s determination, despite the competition from a "superstar filmmaker, an enviable cast... and one of Hindi cinema's mightiest franchises."

Expressing admiration for Aaryan’s dedication, the exhibitor described it as "gladiator-like courage & conviction" and shared his excitement for both films, hoping for a Diwali box office boost for the industry. He concluded by likening this season to a "Barbenheimer moment" for Hindi cinema, adding, "After a very long time, I'm excited to do a movie marathon at the cinemas!"

Beyond 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Aaryan is set to star in Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical love story.