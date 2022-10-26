Kartik Aaryan looks stylish as he recreates solar eclipse on sets

MUMBAI: As a partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan was observed across the globe on Tuesday (October 26), actor Kartik Aaryan gave a funny and stylish twist to the astronomical phenomenon. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a short video of himself recreating the solar eclipse.

In the clip, Kartik looks stylish as he holds camera, with him standing in front of studio light. He then recreated the solar eclipse as he posed as the moon and referred to the light (as the sun).

"Aaj ka Surya Grahan," he captioned the post, leaving netizens in splits.

"Hahahahha... you are funny," a social media user commented.

"Hilarious," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has several projects in his kitty. He has Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy' with Alaya F in the pipeline.

He will also be seen romancing Kiara Advani in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

He will also be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. The list did not end here. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty.