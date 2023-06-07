topStoriesenglish2618784
NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Looks Uber-Cool As He Attends His 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Co-Star Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited romantic drama 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha', which is all set for a grand release on 29th June, this month.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan Looks Uber-Cool As He Attends His 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Co-Star Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is a hugely popular superstar in Indian cinema who has a sizable fan base throughout the country. The young superstar has established his acting prowess which has helped the superstar to grow an extremely huge fan base. Despite enjoying a huge fan base, Kartik is still humble, down to earth, and loves to stay close to his friends and team members from his beginning days and place of birth. He frequently visits his hometown Gwalior to spend time with family and considers it to be his favorite.

Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited romantic drama 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha', which is all set for a grand release on 29th June, this month. The actor took time from his busy schedule and attended the wedding of his Pyaar Ka Punchanama co-star Sonnalli Seygall. He wore a white kurta teamed with jeans and a pair of tinted sunglasses, in which he was looking as uber cool and stylish as ever.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Not just for his co-actors and friends, Kartik is always there for his team. He had recently only been seen attending the wedding of his spot boy, also earlier he had attended the wedding of one of the team members. We have seen him present at all these Pyaar Ka Punchanama reunions on the birthdays of the cast or important days. These prove that despite being a huge superstar, Kartik always remains connected with his friends and team members and also shows how much he values relationships.

Besides Satyaprem Ki Katha releasing on 29th June, Kartik will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile