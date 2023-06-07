Kartik Aaryan Looks Uber-Cool As He Attends His 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Co-Star Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is a hugely popular superstar in Indian cinema who has a sizable fan base throughout the country. The young superstar has established his acting prowess which has helped the superstar to grow an extremely huge fan base. Despite enjoying a huge fan base, Kartik is still humble, down to earth, and loves to stay close to his friends and team members from his beginning days and place of birth. He frequently visits his hometown Gwalior to spend time with family and considers it to be his favorite.

Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited romantic drama 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha', which is all set for a grand release on 29th June, this month. The actor took time from his busy schedule and attended the wedding of his Pyaar Ka Punchanama co-star Sonnalli Seygall. He wore a white kurta teamed with jeans and a pair of tinted sunglasses, in which he was looking as uber cool and stylish as ever.

Not just for his co-actors and friends, Kartik is always there for his team. He had recently only been seen attending the wedding of his spot boy, also earlier he had attended the wedding of one of the team members. We have seen him present at all these Pyaar Ka Punchanama reunions on the birthdays of the cast or important days. These prove that despite being a huge superstar, Kartik always remains connected with his friends and team members and also shows how much he values relationships.

Besides Satyaprem Ki Katha releasing on 29th June, Kartik will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.