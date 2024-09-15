Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan Marks Director Kabir Khan's Birthday With 'Chandu Champion' Cake

Kartik Aaryan shared a heartwarming birthday wish for 'Chandu Champion' director Kabir Khan on Instagram, celebrating their collaboration on the globally recognized film.

|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 06:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Kartik Aaryan Marks Director Kabir Khan's Birthday With 'Chandu Champion' Cake (Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan penned a heartwarming birthday wish for 'Chandu Champion' director Kabir Khan.

On Sunday, Kartik took to his Instagram story to share a picture featuring himself and birthday boy.

The photo captures Kartik holding a Chandu Champion-themed cake and Kabir had the brightest smile as he posed with his leading hero.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday Kabir Khan sir. Have a great year with lots of love, health, happiness and sugar."

Kabir is best known for directing projects such as 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'New York', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and '83' among others.

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan collaborated for the sports drama 'Chandu Champion'. A film that received recognition globally. From fans to critics, members of the film industry, and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character.

Meanwhile, Kartik has wrapped up shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

The film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

