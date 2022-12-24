topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan meets Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia in Gujarat, see fam pic!

The cricketer who was named in India's team for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and for the cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year posted an image with Kartik Aaryan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan meets Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia in Gujarat, see fam pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan remained one of the most talked-about and successful young superstars this year! From his record-breaking box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to his career’s finest and most praised performance in Freddy, Aaryan managed to achieve both in just a single year.

It’s no surprise then that Kartik has amassed fans across the country and the numbers only seem to grow with every passing day. Interestingly, the actor is also a favourite of Indian woman cricketer Yastika Bhatia, who met Kartik while he was filming ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ in Gujarat.

The cricketer who was named in India's team for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and for the cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year posted an image with Kartik as her parents accompanied her to meet her favourite actor.

Live Tv

Kartik AaryanKartk Aaryan newsYastika BhatiaIndian woman cricketerIndian woman cricket team

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022