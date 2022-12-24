Kartik Aaryan meets Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia in Gujarat, see fam pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan remained one of the most talked-about and successful young superstars this year! From his record-breaking box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to his career’s finest and most praised performance in Freddy, Aaryan managed to achieve both in just a single year.

It’s no surprise then that Kartik has amassed fans across the country and the numbers only seem to grow with every passing day. Interestingly, the actor is also a favourite of Indian woman cricketer Yastika Bhatia, who met Kartik while he was filming ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ in Gujarat.

The cricketer who was named in India's team for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and for the cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year posted an image with Kartik as her parents accompanied her to meet her favourite actor.