Kartik Aaryan obliges young fan with pic, autograph; kid cries as the actor fulfills his wish- WATCH

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress with his adorable gestures. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor is receiving a lot of love for his recent release. On Sunday, Kartik landed in Jodhpur and obliged a young fan, the video has now taken over the internet.

In a video shared by the paps, as Kartik walks out of Jodhpur airport, a kid screams 'Kartik Aaryan...' The actor walks out to the kid and obliges him with pictures and autograph.

This video is going VIRAL on social media and fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and heart emojis. One fan wrote, 'My whole heart...,' the other one commented, 'Public ko bhi self-made actor ki kadar hoti hai..fir chahe vo fan chota bachha he kyu ni ho...!! (Even Public appreciates self-made actors be it an adult or a small kid)'

Kartik looks dapper in a blue formal coat. Fans are going gaga over the actor's gesture.

On the work front, Kartik took the nation by storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film, Aashiqui 3.

Apart from that, the actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the superhit movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', has a number of projects lined up. It includes names such as Freddy, a thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh; Satyaprem Ki Katha, where he will reunite with the actress Kiara Advani; and Shehzada, a comedy drama, which is being helmed by filmmaker Rohit Dhawan.