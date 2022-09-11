Kartik Aaryan opens up on his struggling days says people 'just knew me as the monologue guy'

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has had a great year so far with the super success of his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The actor, who has come a long way since his breakout role in the movie 'Pyar Ka Panchnaama', in a recent interview given to CNN News 18, opened up about his struggling days and also gave his opinion on the ongoing battle between the Hindi film industry and the South Indian film industry.

The actor, while speaking at the CNN News 18 Town Hall event, said,"The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it’s been a journey of ups and downs. For the longest time, people didn’t know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren’t aware that I exist."

The actor also gave his opinion on the ongoing Bollywood versus South film industry issue and said, "I feel good films are working irrespective of the language. The audience has become smarter and they want to be entertained. They are giving their time and money and they want to watch something good. As part of the industry, it is our responsibility to give them good content. We have many examples of good films that have come out this year and have done well."

On the professional front, the actor, who was most recently seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' has a number of projects in the works. It includes names such as 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Satyaprem ki Katha' and Hansal Mehta's untitled next, among others.