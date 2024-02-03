Kartik Aaryan Pens Heartfelt Note For Manoj Bajpayee After Big Win - Check Post

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan is making a lot of buzz these days. He is one of the most successful young superstars in today's time. The heartthrob of the nation who has delivered several performances, has left an everlasting impression on the masses with his performance in last year's Satya Prem Ki Katha. The film was one of the commercially successful romantic entertainers of the year 2023 and has won the mass's hearts for the music, the performance, and chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and the storytelling.

While the film bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Sameer Vidwans, won the box office and the audience's hearts, it continued to make waves as the film swept prestigious awards at the notable award ceremony.

The film won a total of four awards in a row which includes 'Best Film', 'Best Actor Critics' to Kartik Aaryan, 'Best Debut Director' to Sameer Vidwans, and 'Best Choreography' to Vijay Ganguly.

Accepting the award for the Best Actor at the ceremony, Kartik Aaryan said, "I would like to thank the entire team Shareen and Kishore, who brought the script to me, producers Sajid sir and Warda Ma'am and the captain of the ship Sameer Vidwans who deserves all the credit for creating this beautiful film and special mention to Kiara Advani who was brilliant as Katha and the entire team of the film"

During the same award ceremony, Manoj Bajpayee also hailed the superstar Kartik Aaryan and said that the young superstar Kartik is the true representative of all the people coming from outside”

Responding to the words by Manoj Bajpayee, the young actor wrote on social media and said, "You are a true legend and an institution of inspiration @bajpayee.manoj sir. Thank you for your kind and encouraging words."

The film released on June 29th, 2023 got unanimous love from the masses, and following the success of Satya Prem Ki Katha, Sajid Nadiadwala and Kartik Aaryan have reunited again for 'Chandu Champion'. The film directed by Kabir Khan presents the superstar in a never seen before avatar and the young superstar has prepared hard for his character. The film will be released in the cinemas on June 14th, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in 'Chandu Champion' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Aashiqui 3' and the periodic war drama made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.