After a long time, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan bumped into each other at an event last night. However, netizens found their meeting quite awkward.

 

Jun 17, 2022

NEW DELHI: 'Love Aaj Kal' stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were said to be in a relationship once. The duo was reportedly dating when they were shooting for Imitiaz Ali's directorial. Though they never publically announced that they are seeing each other, they were often spotted together and many times they shared their lovey-dovey pictures on their social handles. However, their romance ended soonafter and the two headed for a split. Now, nearly two years after their relationship, Sara and Kartik posed for a picture together at an event held in Mumbai on Thursday night. 

As Sara and Kartik came face-to-face on the red carpet, they exchanged pleasantries. When they tried to walk off, the shutterbugs insisted them to pose together. The former couple could not help and agreed to pose for the shutterbugs. However, they maintained a distance between them and a sense of awkwardness was evident between them. Netizens were quick to witness the silent discomfort they faced with each other at the event and expressed it in the comment section. 

Soem of the fans were emotional to see them together and requested them to reunite. 

Sara stole the limelight as she attended the star-studded night in a sheer black thigh-high slit dress. On the other hand, Kartik looked dapper in a black suit. Her outfit came with a see-through cut-out that accentuated her curves and showed her toned legs. She styled her hair in soft waves and the no-accessory look kept the focus on her styling. 

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
 

On the professional front, Kartik is currently riding high on the succes of his latest horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. Next, he will be seen in 'Shehzada' and 'Freddy'. 

On the other hand, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in 'Gaslight in Gujarat' with Vikrant Massey. 

 

 

