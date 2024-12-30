Kartik Aaryan Pretends To Be Humble? This Business Tycoon’s Statement Goes Viral

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan, often celebrated as a down-to-earth superstar, is now at the center of controversy after a statement by BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta went viral. While Aman didn’t explicitly name Kartik, his comments about an “egoistic” actor who publicly projects humility have led many on Reddit and social media to speculate that he was referring to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor.

In the video, Aman said, “There was one actor who was our brand ambassador and was so egoistic with us, but in the media, he is called such a humble actor. He speaks sweetly, travels in economy class—I think today’s actors have mastered the art of being humble. But ultimately, the audience comes to know the truth about who is real and who is arrogant.”

Kartik Aaryan was indeed associated with Boat as a brand ambassador in 2018, fueling speculation that Aman’s remarks are aimed at him. Fans and critics have taken to social media to debate the authenticity of Kartik’s public persona. While some have defended the actor, pointing out his consistent reputation for being grounded, others have expressed disappointment if the claims are true.

One user said, "This Kartik guy has always seemed iffy to me. He obviously can barely act. His only two commercial successes are BB2 and BB3 because they were franchise movies. He can’t carry a non-franchise film by himself but dreams of being the next SRK while being arrogant to everyone. Lol okay. Bas ye non-nepo ka tag hai that has helped him survive". One more user on Reddit post commented, "Has to be Kartik. Have seen a lot of videos in the recent past of him travelling in economy. And the narrative around him was exactly what he is saying."

We wonder if it's Kartik or someone else?