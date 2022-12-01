topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Kartik Aaryan recalls his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, says, ‘I had gone to Mannat and...’

Kartik Aaryan opened up about his first meeting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan when he first came to Mumbai. Kartik has always said that SRK has been his inspiration.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan recalls his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, says, ‘I had gone to Mannat and...’

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has surely turned out to be one of the most successful actors in Bollywood this year as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ became one of the biggest hits this year. For every actor that comes from the outside, Shah Rukh Khan is truly an inspiration and Kartik has always spoken about his admiration for the actor. Recently, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spilled the beans about his first meeting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

“I had gone to Mannat–and one Sunday, he got out of the car. We had a bit of an eye lock—this was the first time I had come to Bombay. I was so happy that he had looked at me,” he told Bollywood Hungama. 

Shah Rukh Khan is truly a role model for so many young people and a lot of actors have time and again said that his journey inspires them to be an actor.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Freddy’ alongside Alaya F. In Freddy, he plays the titular character of Dr Freddy Ginwala who is a dentist but also a killer who is obsessed with Alaya’s character Kainaaz. The film will release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on December 2 this year. 

Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Raju Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in Saudi Arabia and shared a video of the same. His much-anticipated film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.   

Live Tv

Shah Rukh KhanKartik Aaryankartik aaryan picsKartik Aaryan FreddyFreddy releasesrk picsAlaya F

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?