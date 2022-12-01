Kartik Aaryan recalls his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, says, ‘I had gone to Mannat and...’

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has surely turned out to be one of the most successful actors in Bollywood this year as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ became one of the biggest hits this year. For every actor that comes from the outside, Shah Rukh Khan is truly an inspiration and Kartik has always spoken about his admiration for the actor. Recently, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spilled the beans about his first meeting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“I had gone to Mannat–and one Sunday, he got out of the car. We had a bit of an eye lock—this was the first time I had come to Bombay. I was so happy that he had looked at me,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Shah Rukh Khan is truly a role model for so many young people and a lot of actors have time and again said that his journey inspires them to be an actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Freddy’ alongside Alaya F. In Freddy, he plays the titular character of Dr Freddy Ginwala who is a dentist but also a killer who is obsessed with Alaya’s character Kainaaz. The film will release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on December 2 this year.

Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Raju Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in Saudi Arabia and shared a video of the same. His much-anticipated film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.