Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan relishes pizza on 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' sets, thanks Bhumi Pednekar—Pic proof

Kartik will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. The makers announced the project lately and another actor will soon join the cast.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's current favourite Kartik Aaryan is having a ball while shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The actor is currently shooting in Lucknow for the film which happens to be a remake of 1978 classic of the same name.

Kartik took to his Instagram and shared an on-set picture where he can be seen relishing his share of pizza. He wrote: “When Patni wants foodie Pati to look fit Thank you @bhumipednekar for sending pizzas Full on diet chal rahi hai Lucknow mein !! #PatiPatniAurWoh”

Kartik can be seen flaunting a moustache in the picture which is for the movie which also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Before kicking off this movie's shoot, he wrapped up Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal sequel' with Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. The makers announced the project lately and another actor will soon join the cast.

Also, he has 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' which was recently announced.

 

