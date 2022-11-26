topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan responds to the VIRAL video of a fan carrying his cutout to welcome his friend at the airport- WATCH

While taking to his social media, Kartik shared the viral video of a fan and responded on the same with his witty charm. The actor wrote in the response: "Mujhe hi bula liya hota, Cutout ki kya zaroorat thi But a very thoughtful welcome"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of India's favorite superstars who is constantly making waves with his rising stardom.
  • It is probably the efforts of the fan-made superstar also that he never fails to show his gratitude to his fans.

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan responds to the VIRAL video of a fan carrying his cutout to welcome his friend at the airport- WATCH

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of India's favorite superstars who is constantly making waves with his rising stardom. It is probably the efforts of the fan-made superstar also that he never fails to show his gratitude to his fans. One such example was certainly witnessed when he responded to a viral video of a fan who carried his cutout to welcome a friend at the airport. 

While taking to his social media, Kartik shared the viral video of a fan and responded on the same with his witty charm. The actor wrote in the response: "Mujhe hi bula liya hota, Cutout ki kya zaroorat thi But a very thoughtful welcome"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Currently, Kartik is trending all across the nation for the teaser of his upcoming Freddy and Shehzada. The actor truly left everyone in surprise by bringing two distinct characters one being intense in Freddy while the other one is a massive action entertainer in Shehzada. 

On the work front, as Freddy is set to release on 2nd December, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

Live Tv

Kartik Aaryankartik aaryan videoKartik Aaryan viral videokartik aaryan fans

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?