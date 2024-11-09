Kartik Aaryan Reveals Inspiration Behind Victory With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has indeed achieved magnificent success with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali. With the film’s release, the actor not only registered his biggest opening but also demonstrated his resilience and spirit of achieving success amidst a highly competitive scenario.

We have found the source of his battling spirit—it’s the book 'David & Golia' by Malcolm Gladwell, whose subtitle reads, “Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants,” a book Kartik was seen carrying with him at the airport.

Have A Look At The Post:

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registering phenomenal success at the box office, Kartik is solidifying his stature as a prominent actor who is here to survive and thrive.

It’s interesting to learn what inspired and motivated Kartik throughout the promotional campaign of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, especially considering it was clashing with Singham Again.

David & Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell is a remarkable read and provides detailed insights on how to handle such clashes. The subtitle, “Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants,” perfectly applies to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in this recent clash.

Kartik has achieved in the entertainment world is truly extraordinary. He has carved out a distinct place for himself in the industry, and nothing speaks more loudly of his strength than the fact that he clashed with Bollywood giants in Singham Again with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. His dedication and spirit are undeniable.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Week 1 Collection Hits ₹158.25 Cr, with Steady Growth Bringing Total to ₹173.9 Cr. The third installment also stars Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in key role.