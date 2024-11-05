Kartik Aaryan Reveals The Real Reason Why He Is Single Till Now

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is called the young casanova in Tinsel Town as his name is linked with almost every actress he has worked with. Kartik has been rumoured to date every actress from Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Fatima Sana Shaikh and more. Sara herself admitted that she has parted ways with Kartik on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan when asked about being friends with exes is easy. The curiosity around Kartik’s relationship status always grabs attention and recently on Kapil Sharma’s show the actor’s mother too took a sly dig when asked about his girlfriend’s name where she said he isn't dating one but many, and this left everyone in splits.

However, on a serious note, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor revealed that he is still single and has no time for a relationship. In his interview with Mashable, he said, "I am single. I don't have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present in any dating applications. Technically, since the time I have been preparing and shooting for Chandu Champion, I didn't get the time."

He further added, "I was in such a strict regime, in which I had to calculate my gym, eating, and sleeping pattern, just like an athlete. All of that went on for two years. In fact, I was also learning swimming for the very first time. The routine became so hectic. Plus, shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and finishing it in a specific period of time was also a challenge. So, I was completely busy with all that."

Kartik is right now enjoying the massive success of his latest released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and it has earned around 125 Cr in India within three days of its release.