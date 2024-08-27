Kartik Aaryan Revisits His Dahi Handi Sequence From 'Chandu Champion' On Janmashtami

New Delhi: Fresh off the success of his recently released film Chandu Champion, where Kartik Aaryan portrayed the First Indian Paralympic Gold medallist Murlikant Petkar's life journey on-screen, the actor revisited a scene from the movie on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday (August 26, 2024). He shared the post on social media recalling the scene from the movie where he ot the opportunity to celebrate the Janmashtami festival with a traditional Dahi Handi sequence.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media and shared: "For the first time in my career, Shot a Dahi Handi Sequence for #ChanduChampion and it really is so so special.. Felt the energy, the adrenaline and the spirit of this festival in every moment we captured Happy Janmashtami"

Kartik received tremendous positive reviews from all over, with people praising him for his performance in Chandu Champion. This made him shine at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM), where he won the award for Best Performance (Male) for the film.

Meanwhile, Kartik, has a string of big releases lined up. He is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali release, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s musical love story.