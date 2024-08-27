Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2783759https://zeenews.india.com/people/kartik-aaryan-revisits-his-dahi-handi-sequence-from-chandu-champion-on-janmashtami-2783759.html
NewsLifestylePeople
JANMASHTAMI 2024

Kartik Aaryan Revisits His Dahi Handi Sequence From 'Chandu Champion' On Janmashtami

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2024 was widely celebrated across the globe by devotees on August 26, Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan Revisits His Dahi Handi Sequence From 'Chandu Champion' On Janmashtami Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Fresh off the success of his recently released film Chandu Champion, where Kartik Aaryan portrayed the First Indian Paralympic Gold medallist Murlikant Petkar's life journey on-screen, the actor revisited a scene from the movie on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday (August 26, 2024). He shared the post on social media recalling the scene from the movie where he ot the opportunity to celebrate the Janmashtami festival with a traditional Dahi Handi sequence. 

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media and shared: "For the first time in my career, Shot a Dahi Handi Sequence for #ChanduChampion and it really is so so special.. Felt the energy, the adrenaline and the spirit of this festival in every moment we captured Happy Janmashtami"

Kartik received tremendous positive reviews from all over, with people praising him for his performance in Chandu Champion. This made him shine at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM), where he won the award for Best Performance (Male) for the film. 

Meanwhile, Kartik, has a string of big releases lined up. He is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali release, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s musical love story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh